Two suspects arrested in relation to Louvre heist The arrest, reported by Le Parisien, comes a week after the robbery.

HQ We just got the news that French police have arrested two suspects believed to be involved in the recent theft of several jewels from the Louvre Museum, according to Le Parisien. The arrests reportedly took place late Saturday, a week after the group broke into the museum before opening hours and escaped with the valuable pieces. This is a case that has drawn wide attention in France and the entire world. What do you think about the Louvre heist? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Louvre Museum // Shutterstock