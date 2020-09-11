Two special editions for Little Nightmares 2 have been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Last month, we received a brand new trailer for the upcoming thrill platform adventure Little Nightmares 2, and we gotta say, it was creepy yet really intriguing. Not only that, we also got a chance to try a short demo, which ended up leaving us wanting more.

As the release date approaches, Bandai Namco and Tarsier Studios now have released more information regarding the different special editions for those who are looking to pre-order the game.

It turns out, there will be two special options: Day One Edition and TV Edition (EU Only), and now both are available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Check the image below or theofficial website for more details.

Day One Edition:

TV Edition:

As long as you pre-order either edition of Little Nightmare 2, you will receive "Mokujin Mask" as the free bonus item.