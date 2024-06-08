Two SNK character are joining Street Fighter 6

HQ

During the Summer Game Fest, we found out which characters are coming in the second season of Street Fighter 6. Two veterans will be joined by two characters from SNK's classic Fatal Fury series.

A true legend in M. Bison appears in a brand new guise and is scarier than ever before. In addition, Elena, who was introduced in Street Fighter III: New Generation, will be playable as well. But the most interesting thing is probably the two guest characters where Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui jump in from Fatal Fury.

M. Bison is coming this summer, Terry in the fall, Elena next summer, and Mai we have to wait until winter 2025 for.