Tetris Effect: Connected

Two secret levels have been unlocked in Tetris Effect: Connected to celebrate the Apple TV+ movie

Tetris has debuted on the streamer and now the game is marking the occasion.

HQ

Recently, the Tetris movie made its debut on Apple TV+, allowing fans to experience the wild story of how Tetris came to be a global phenomenon. To mark that movie arriving on the streamer, Tetris Effect: Connected has now released a couple of secret levels to explore and delve into.

The 1984 and the 1989 levels have been unlocked for all players for a limited time, meaning you no longer need to reach a certain level or have to input a secret code to be able to play them.

Each of the levels will be playable in Effect Modes under Marathon, Chill Marathon, Quick Play, and Mystery, but will not be available in Zone Marathon.

Will you be playing either level?

