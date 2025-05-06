Two riders die in catastrophic accident at British Superbike Championship race

HQ

A tragic accident happened on Monday during a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park, and two riders lost their lives: Owen Jenner, 21, England, and Shane Richardson, 29, New Zealand. The accident happened in the first lap of the third race of the weekend, in the opening weekend of the British Supersport Championship (BSB), with eleven riders involved, a "chain reaction" of falls and crashes with fatal consequences.

Jenner and Richardson were treated trackside and were taken to the hospital, but died due to severe head and chest injuries. A third driver, Tom Tunstall, 47, suffered significant back and abdominal injuries, an statement from the organisers, Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR), said. Eight more drivers sustained minor injuries and were unscathed.

TV broadcast for the competition was halted inmmediately. The investigation about the accident has been launched and no further statement has been released so far.