Two retro F-Zero games are now available on Switch, including one you've probably never played before

Miss the F-Zero franchise? Nintendo hasn't done much with it lately, buy today fans will be able to play two games on Nintendo Switch, through the Game Boy Advance app (for paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack users).

These are F-Zero Climax and F-Zero: GP Legend, both originally developed by Suzak. F-Zero: GP Legend launched in Japan in 2003 and in Europe and North America in 2004, and was based on the anime series.

The second game, F-Zero Climax, launched 2004 in Japan but was never published in the West. This will be the first time the game is oficially available outside of Japan, 20 years after its launch, although it remains in Japanese.

This is actually the final game ever release for the franchise until F-Zero 99 last year, and features some graphical improvements over the previous F-Zero games on GBA. Gameplay and content wise, it was very similar to GP Legend.

Both games are available starting Today for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack paid subscribers.