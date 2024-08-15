Two Point Studios' upcoming game lets you build museums

First we had to cure patients in hospitals, then we had to teach kids in universities, and now it's time to educate the masses in Two Point Studio's newly announced game, Two Point Museum.

Both Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus have been excellent games, so getting to build a bunch of dinosaur bones and thaw out frozen Stone Age humans feels like a fitting step for the series.

In terms of appearance, and probably also in terms of gameplay, it seems to be very similar to the previous two games. Unfortunately, we didn't get a release date, but we know it will be released on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can check out the announcement trailer below.