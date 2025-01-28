Two Point Studios prepares us for the balancing act of running a museum this March

HQ

The folk over at Two Point Studios are set to expand their portfolio of delightful simulation video games this March, as Two Point Museum is set to make its debut on PC and consoles on March 4. With that release date coming up, and even happening earlier than expected for Explorer Edition pre-orders that can play from February 27, the developer is looking to get us prepared and ready for the challenges of managing a functioning museum.

This is explored to greater effect in the latest trailer that reveals and presents just a handful of the issues and tasks that museum managers must overcome on a frequent basis. Whether it's hiring the right folk for the job at hand, keeping a tab on finances to ensure your museum stays in the green, ticking off the relevant boxes to appease health and safety inspectors, and also actually offering up an exciting collection of exhibits that guests want to visit and see for themselves, there's a lot to do in the game.

With all of this and more under the spotlight, be sure to check out the latest trailer for Two Point Museum below, and with launch looming, don't miss our latest preview to see if this game is one you should have on your wishlist.