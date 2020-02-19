Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Two Point Hospital

Two Point Studios offer five tips for Two Point Hospital newbies

Are you weary of starting Two Point Hospital up and having to watch the entire property going up in flames? Two Point Studios has got your back.

Running a hospital is hard work and every cog has to be well-oiled and sit in the right place for operations to go smoothly. If you're a beginner to the series wanting to hop on the fun train once the game releases on console on February 25, Two Point Studios has released a video where the team shares its top five tips to succeed in the charming hospital simulation game.

Check the video out below. Two Point Hospital will release on PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One next week on February 25.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Two Point Hospital

Related texts

Two Point HospitalScore

Two Point Hospital
REVIEW. Written by Bengt Lemne

"Some patients won't be cured, some will even perish, but the goal here isn't to help everyone."

Sega acquires Two Point Studios

Sega acquires Two Point Studios
NEWS. Written by Sam Bishop

After Two Point Hospital released last year, the studio is now moving into the Sega family to work on several unannounced projects.



Loading next content