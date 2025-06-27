Two Point Museum's first DLC is about fulfilling your fantasy dreams

HQ

The first DLC for Two Point Studios' Two Point Museum has been revealed. Known as Fantasy Finds, the additional content will explore players' wildest imaginations, offering ways to fill their museum with a collection of goodies perfect for the Dungeons & Dragons fan in your life.

The Fantasy Finds DLC will add over 40 new exhibits to discover and build, including a Teanie Kettle, a Novel Wardrobe, and a Flying Carpet, and they each will provide magical bonuses and boons if properly maintained. Acquiring them will require some elbow grease however, as you will now need to hire Fantasy Experts that fall into Barbarian, Wizard, Rogue, and Bard classes, and send them on grand exhibitions where they will face dragon attacks, need to open locked doors, and deal with other fantasy-inspired hurdles.

There will also now be three new guest archetypes, 26 extra decorations to place, Mythical Gear exhibits to use, and all of this will be launching as soon as July 17. Check out the announcement trailer for the DLC below.