Two Point Museum is launching in March

HQ

We finally know exactly when we can look forward to starting our career as a museum curator in Two Point Studios next simulation title. It has been affirmed that Two Point Museum will be launching in the spring of 2025, during the month of March.

This was affirmed in a social media post, where the firm date of March 4, 2025 was locked in, all while Two Point Studios and Sega also revealed that anyone who pre-orders will get access to a special Sonic the Hedgehog pack that allows you to bring various statues and models, accessories, mascots, and interactive items to the game all based on the iconic blue hedgehog and his friends.

Are you looking forward to Two Point Museum? If so, read more about the game in our latest preview here.