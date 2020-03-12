Cookies

Two Point Hospital

Two Point Hospital goes green with Off the Grid

The new expansion is coming soon to the PC version.

Two Point Hospital has recently arrived on consoles (read our review here), but PC players will soon receive a new expansion, and it's called Off the Grid. The DLC will be available on Steam from March 18 for €8.99 / £6.99, but anyone buying it before March 25 will benefit from a 10% discount. As for consoles, there is still no release date for the expansion, but Sandbox Mode & The Superbug Initiative should land on console by the end of the month.

Off the Grid will focus on the environment, introducing the new Department of Green Things, three new regions where you can build hospitals, 35 new diseases to research and cure, and several environmentally friendly pieces of hospital machinery.

