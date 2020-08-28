Two Point Hospital celebrates 2nd birthday with free weekend

You're watching Advertisements

To commemorate the 2nd anniversary of Two Point Hospital, Two Point Studios has announced a free weekend on Steam. You can try the spiritual successor of Theme Hospital from now until August 31.

If you think the is a game for you, then you're also in luck, because the base game has a whooping discount of 70% and up to 50% off for each of the four expansions, Item Packs, and the official game soundtrack. The promotion itself will end on August 31. But that's not all, because the Two Point Hospital Healthy Collection Vol. 3 is also on sale at 60%.

You can watch Creative Director Gary Carr, Game Director Mark Webley, and Brand Director Craig Laycock thank the players on the video below.