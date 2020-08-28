Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Two Point Hospital

Two Point Hospital celebrates 2nd birthday with free weekend

PC players on Steam can try the quirky hospital sim from now until the weekend ends.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

To commemorate the 2nd anniversary of Two Point Hospital, Two Point Studios has announced a free weekend on Steam. You can try the spiritual successor of Theme Hospital from now until August 31.

If you think the is a game for you, then you're also in luck, because the base game has a whooping discount of 70% and up to 50% off for each of the four expansions, Item Packs, and the official game soundtrack. The promotion itself will end on August 31. But that's not all, because the Two Point Hospital Healthy Collection Vol. 3 is also on sale at 60%.

You can watch Creative Director Gary Carr, Game Director Mark Webley, and Brand Director Craig Laycock thank the players on the video below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Two Point Hospital

Related texts

Two Point Hospital on ConsoleScore

Two Point Hospital on Console
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"If you're a big fan of Theme/tycoon titles and funny games in general, we heartily recommend that you book an appointment to see this one."

Two Point HospitalScore

Two Point Hospital
REVIEW. Written by Bengt Lemne

"Some patients won't be cured, some will even perish, but the goal here isn't to help everyone."



Loading next content