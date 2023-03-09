Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Curse of the Deadwood
      Gamereactor
      news
      Two Point Campus

      Two Point Campus' second DLC brings spooks and spirits

      The haunting add-on includes a new campus, student archetypes, courses and more.

      HQ

      Two Point Studios has officially lifted the curtain on the second DLC arriving in the simulation title Two Point Campus. While we're about as far away from the spooky season as we could be currently, this DLC will be adding spooky spirits and a whole slew of haunting content all the same.

      We're told that the School Spirits DLC will add the Lifeless Estate campus, alongside two new courses to offer, some new student archetypes, on top of an array of spooky items to spice up your campuses with.

      The DLC will even bring a new exclusive challenge mode, where players must capture a bunch of ghosts that are causing havoc across a campus, in a Ghostbusters-type activity.

      As for when School Spirits will arrive, the DLC is promised to launch on March 15 for the price of £5.49 / €5.99, and anyone who picks the DLC up before March 21 will be eligible for a 10% discount on it.

      HQ
      Two Point Campus

