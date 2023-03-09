Two Point Campus' second DLC brings spooks and spirits

HQ

Two Point Studios has officially lifted the curtain on the second DLC arriving in the simulation title Two Point Campus. While we're about as far away from the spooky season as we could be currently, this DLC will be adding spooky spirits and a whole slew of haunting content all the same.

We're told that the School Spirits DLC will add the Lifeless Estate campus, alongside two new courses to offer, some new student archetypes, on top of an array of spooky items to spice up your campuses with.

The DLC will even bring a new exclusive challenge mode, where players must capture a bunch of ghosts that are causing havoc across a campus, in a Ghostbusters-type activity.

As for when School Spirits will arrive, the DLC is promised to launch on March 15 for the price of £5.49 / €5.99, and anyone who picks the DLC up before March 21 will be eligible for a 10% discount on it.