Two Point Campus is heading to PC and consoles in 2022

It might have been leaked earlier this month by the Microsoft Store, but it was still satisfying to hear during Summer Games Fest that a sequel to Two Point Hospital is on the way. Two Point Campus is set to launch simultaneously on PC and consoles sometime in 2022.

The game contains the same simulation aspects as its 2018 processor, but this time players are tasked with building their very own university campus. According to a press release that we received, you'll be able to run some pretty weird and wonderful courses such as a medieval knight one where students can learn "the noble art of chivalry." Outdoor building is also present here, as you are given the freedom to design and create your own dorms and campus grounds.

"We hope that the incredible Two Point community will love all the new creative freedom that Two Point Campus will bring and that new players will be intrigued by its setting and the quirky world we're trying to build, packed with our trademark humour and charm", said Gary Carr, Co-founder and Creative Director at Two Point Studios.

To find out more about Two Point Campus you can click the following link. Here you can also sign up for County Pass, which is said to give you a free in-game item at launch.