news
Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus is free on Steam until Monday

And the simulation game has just received a Valentine's Day Update.

HQ

It's almost Valentine's Day and you know what that means: there's no better time to play some Two Point Campus, right? While the connection is a bit of a stretch, Sega and Two Point Studios are celebrating the annual event by making the simulation title free for a few days.

From right now until Monday, February 13, Two Point Campus is free to download and play in its entirety on Steam, and this all comes just as the game received a brand new update adding a bunch of goodies to celebrate the day of Saint Valentine.

This includes new items and outfits, a new Challenge Mode level, and even a wandering Cupid character that will leave Love Bombs around your campuses, which will drive students into a romantic frenzy.

Check out the new Valentine's Day additions in the trailer below, and be sure to check out the game on PC for free over the weekend, and perhaps even snag yourself a copy, as Two Point Campus will also be 30% off on all platforms as well.

HQ
Two Point Campus

