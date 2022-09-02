Two Point Campus is a million seller

HQ

Two Point Campus isn't even a month old yet, and despite this Sega and Two Point Studios has already revealed that the simulation title has become a million seller. Announced in a press release, we're told that it only took the game two weeks to achieve the feat.

"We had big shoes to fill following the success of Two Point Hospital, so it feels particularly sweet to hit one million players even faster than before," said Gary Carr, Studio Director at Two Point Studios. "And this is just the beginning, just as we did with Hospital, we'll be continuously supporting Campus with lots of quality of life updates and other features, plus we have lots of exciting new ideas and plans for the future of Two Point Campus, which we can't wait to share with all of the players out there soon!"

It should be noted that as Two Point Campus is available on PC and Xbox Game Pass, the player figures could be much larger than the actual sales figures.

To celebrate the milestone, Two Point Hospital and its DLC will be going on sale on Steam next week, where products will be up to 50%. The sale will start on September 5.

