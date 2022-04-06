Two Point Campus has been delayed until August

HQ

April and May are both pretty sparse months when it comes to new video game launches, and unfortunately they're about to get even sparser. SEGA and Two Point Studios has announced that Two Point Campus will no longer be arriving this May, and will instead be coming around three months later.

That's right, we're going to have to wait until August 9 to check out the simulation game and to build our own fantastical university campuses, as the title will no longer be arriving on May 17.

With this being said, we have just published a bunch of gameplay and some impressions from a preview build of the game, which you can check out here and below. And if that's enough to indulge in, you can also catch the latest Developer Vision video above.

