Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus has been delayed until August

The simulation game was originally intended to release next month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

April and May are both pretty sparse months when it comes to new video game launches, and unfortunately they're about to get even sparser. SEGA and Two Point Studios has announced that Two Point Campus will no longer be arriving this May, and will instead be coming around three months later.

That's right, we're going to have to wait until August 9 to check out the simulation game and to build our own fantastical university campuses, as the title will no longer be arriving on May 17.

With this being said, we have just published a bunch of gameplay and some impressions from a preview build of the game, which you can check out here and below. And if that's enough to indulge in, you can also catch the latest Developer Vision video above.

HQ
HQ
Two Point Campus

Related texts



Loading next content