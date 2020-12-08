LIVE

The Pathless

Two physical editions for The Pathless on PS5 are now available

The game's soundtrack can also be purchased on vinyl.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

A hidden gem of sorts within the PS5's launch line-up was The Pathless - a gorgeous title from Abzu creator Giant Squid that tasked players with using their own bearings to get around(you can read our review here). The game was only available digitally at launch, but now that has all changed due to a partnership with iam8bit. The game is available in two versions (a Day One Edition and an iam8bit Exclusive Edition), but are both exclusive as of present to the PS5.

Amanda White and Jon M. Gibson, co-owners/co-creative directors of iam8bit, said: "Ever since the rise in popularity of physical editions of games, there hasn't been a significant console cycle shift. "This is a historic moment for us, to be the first independent physical games publisher to harken in the next-gen era for collectors by actually being on store shelves during the PlayStation 5 holiday launch season."

You can find more details on each edition below:

Day One Edition


  • PlayStation 5 physical edition

  • Includes six premium art cards

  • Available starting today at global retailers via distribution from Skybound Games

iam8bit Exclusive Edition


  • PlayStation 5 ESRB physical edition

  • Includes six premium art cards, a poster and exclusive reversible cover art

  • Available now here

