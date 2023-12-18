Two Peaky Blinders spin-offs are in the works at Netflix

It appear Netflix is going the way of other Hollywood studios and pursuing spin-offs, prequels and sequels from its most successful projects. According to a recent Bloomberg report, we're set to see two Peaky Blinders series coming from the streamer.

One of these spin-offs will be set in Boston, a couple of decades after the events of the main series. The other will focus on Polly, one of the most-beloved characters on the original show. Polly's series is almost definitely going to take place in the past, as Helen McCrory, the actress who played Polly, sadly passed away in 2021.

Without her, it's likely that this series could run into a bit of controversy from fans, as her performance brought Polly to life. Either way, it will be interesting to see a series without Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby leading the family, or any of the faces we've grown to be familiar with.