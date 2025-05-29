Two OG Persona 4 voice actors confirm they've not been approached about a remake

HQ

After the success of Persona 3: Reloaded, it appears that Atlus is looking to give Persona fans yet another remade experience. A Persona 4 remake appears to be on the way, although it looks to be coming at the cost of original voice actors not making their return.

Yuri Lowenthal, who played Yosuke in Persona 4, recently wrote on Bluesky (in a now deleted post that Eurogamer caught) that he won't be coming back. "I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don't want me to come back," he wrote.

Erin Fitzgerald, who played Chie Satonaka in Persona 4, has also posted online that she won't be coming back, either. And so, it seems that while this builds evidence towards a Persona 4 remake, it also means the English voice cast will be significantly changed.