Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Two of the new maps added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have been removed

Still no word from Infinity Ward on them, however.

Recently, three new maps were added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare out of nowhere, without even the slightest bit of acknowledgment from Infinity Ward. Killhouse, Al-Raab Airbase, and Drainage were dropped into the game, the latter two as options in private matches with the former even getting its own multiplayer playlist.

But, in the same manner as how they were added, Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage have since been removed from the shooter, without so much as a bat of the eyes from Infinity Ward, as Eurogamer reports.

Considering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was left to the wayside following the conclusion of its sixth season a few months ago, in favour of focussed efforts on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, the addition and removal of these maps is quite unusual. While it did seem like Modern Warfare could live on in the foreseeable future, the removal does seem to suggest that there is once again, not a developmental future for this title.

