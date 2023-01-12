Two of Destiny 2: Lightfall's Strand sub-classes have seemingly been renamed

HQ

It looks like Bungie has taken a bit of a change in direction for Destiny 2: Lightfall. This comes in the form of the upcoming Strand sub-class and the names it will go by for each respective Guardian class.

At its announcement, we were told that Warlocks would be called Architects, Titans would be known as Tyrants, and Hunters would be Threadrunners. Now, as can be seen on Bungie's own website, two of those classes have changed in name.

Warlocks are now being referred to as Broodweaver, whereas Titans are being called Berserker. Hunters are still known as Threadrunners.

Interestingly, when you read further into each class's description it does still refer to them as Architects and Tyrants, which begs the question as to whether the rename is officially decided and waiting to be confirmed, or if this is just an error on the website.

Either way, which set of names do you prefer?