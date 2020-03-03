Two new Special Edition Xbox One controllers announced

Microsoft has released plenty of new controller variations this generation, and they even let you design your very own with Xbox Design Lab. This has actually made collecting Xbox One controllers a thing, and there are plenty of people who show off their collections on social media.

More is more and now two new variations has been announced; Phantom Magenta Special Edition (releasing on March 17) and the Arctic Camo Special Edition (releasing at some point in May).

According to Microsoft, the Phantom Magenta variant "is rooted in sci-fi, influenced by the type of aesthetics found in Ex-Machina and Ghost in Shell", while the Arctic Camo controller offers "frosted transparent resin in the camo pattern". There will also be matching charging stands for both, if you feel like indulge any of these colors.

Microsoft also reminds us that these controllers will work with Xbox Series X as well, so you won't have to retire them when the next generation starts.