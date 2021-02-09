Two new rounds of Minecraft Dungeons DLC announced

You're watching Advertisements

Mojang Studios has announced two new rounds of DLC for Minecraft Dungeins via their official homepage. One of them costs money and the other is free and decscribed as "the most ambitious free update in Minecraft Dungeons history."

Flames of the Nether is the main draw though and is a fully fledged expansion launching on February 24. It offer six new missions and will send us on an adventure in the heart of Nether. Of course, there will be new environments, new enemies and most importantly; new loot.

The free update launches on the same date and this includes "a major new feature called Ancient Hunts, which are procedurally-generated end-game missions that weave in and out of the Nether." As a reward, we can look forward to the finest Gilded gear as well as the new currency Gold, which can be spent at the also new Piglin merchant.

Something to look forward to, as Minecraft Dungeons is surprisingly addictive co-op fun that most people will enjoy. With such a short time until the actual release, we suspect we will see the first trailer sooner rather than later.