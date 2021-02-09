LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Blue Fire
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Minecraft Dungeons

Two new rounds of Minecraft Dungeons DLC announced

One of them has been described as "the most ambitious free update in Minecraft Dungeons history."

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Mojang Studios has announced two new rounds of DLC for Minecraft Dungeins via their official homepage. One of them costs money and the other is free and decscribed as "the most ambitious free update in Minecraft Dungeons history."

Flames of the Nether is the main draw though and is a fully fledged expansion launching on February 24. It offer six new missions and will send us on an adventure in the heart of Nether. Of course, there will be new environments, new enemies and most importantly; new loot.

The free update launches on the same date and this includes "a major new feature called Ancient Hunts, which are procedurally-generated end-game missions that weave in and out of the Nether." As a reward, we can look forward to the finest Gilded gear as well as the new currency Gold, which can be spent at the also new Piglin merchant.

Something to look forward to, as Minecraft Dungeons is surprisingly addictive co-op fun that most people will enjoy. With such a short time until the actual release, we suspect we will see the first trailer sooner rather than later.

Minecraft Dungeons

Related texts

Minecraft DungeonsScore

Minecraft Dungeons
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"Mojang's new dungeon crawler is a nice surprise, and you shouldn't let the word "Minecraft" in the title fool you either."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy