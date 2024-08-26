Two new posters for horror Bambi and Pinocchio have been unveiled

So far, two films have been released in the cinematic universe currently known as The Poohniverse. In this film universe, it is not superheroes, dinosaurs and giant gorillas or wizards that gather, but evil Disney characters. Winnie the Pooh is the only one who has made himself known for now, but he will soon be joined by both Bambi and Pinocchio.

Two new posters have now been released for Pinocchio: Unstrung and Bambi: The Reckoning and can be checked out below.