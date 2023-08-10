Two new Pokémon animated series on the way

While the spotlight is usually on video games, the recent Pokémon Presents broadcast also featured two new animated series. And while we were all expecting news about Pokémon Concierge or the European premiere of Pokémon Horizons (the main series after Ash Ketchum's retirement), neither appeared on the broadcast.

Pokémon: Path to the Peak

However, we did learn the release date for a new animated miniseries called Pokémon: Path to the Peak, which will be shown for the first time at this weekend's Pokémon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan.

The series will follow Ava and her Oddish as they enter the world of the Pokémon Trading Card Game competition. The global premiere will take place on Friday, August 11 on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Pokémon: Winds of Paldea

The second anime series about the pocket monsters will be exclusively for online distribution and is titled Winds of Paldea. Three Academy students, Ohara, Ariki and Omahr, embark on an adventure similar to that of our protagonist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Each of them features one of the current ninth-generation starters, so it seems like something aimed at boosting the Switch's spectacular game sales figures even further.