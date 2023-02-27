Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Two new Paradox Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Walking Wake and Iron Deer will be available from later today.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The recent Pokémon Presents stream may not have brought us the remake or spin-off games of our dreams, but we did get some interesting new details, such as two new Tera raids and Paradox Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The Paradox or ancient Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet is Walking Wake, a take on Suicine which gives the Gen 2 mythical Pokémon two legs instead of four and a design that better mimics a dinosaur than anything else. Walking Wake is a Water and Dragon-Type Pokémon, and it can be captured in Tera raids with the Water Tera type.

Like its futuristic brethren, Iron Deer looks as if it is made more of steel than of living tissue. Its design takes heavy inspiration from Virizon, which first appeared in Pokémon's fifth generation. It is a Grass and Psychic-Type that has the Psychic Tera type.

Which Pokémon are you excited to catch?

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Related texts



Loading next content