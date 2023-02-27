Two new Paradox Pokemon are coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

HQ

The recent Pokémon Presents stream may not have brought us the remake or spin-off games of our dreams, but we did get some interesting new details, such as two new Tera raids and Paradox Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The Paradox or ancient Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet is Walking Wake, a take on Suicine which gives the Gen 2 mythical Pokémon two legs instead of four and a design that better mimics a dinosaur than anything else. Walking Wake is a Water and Dragon-Type Pokémon, and it can be captured in Tera raids with the Water Tera type.

Like its futuristic brethren, Iron Deer looks as if it is made more of steel than of living tissue. Its design takes heavy inspiration from Virizon, which first appeared in Pokémon's fifth generation. It is a Grass and Psychic-Type that has the Psychic Tera type.

Which Pokémon are you excited to catch?