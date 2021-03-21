Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Human: Fall Flat

Two new levels have been added to the mobile version of Human: Fall Flat

Both are award-winning community-created levels.

Human: Fall Flat players on mobile now have more levels to tumble their way through, as two new community-created stages have been added. Both of these stages were winners in Curve Digital and No Brakes Games' Human: Fall Flat Worldwide Workshop competition. The update is said to be available for Android and iOS users in North America, Europe, Oceania and parts of Asia, but those in Mainland China will have to wait a little while longer.

The two levels added in the update are known as Golf and City. Golf was created by community member "PrinceS," and it sees players venture their way through an oversized golf course, which is complete with spinning windmills and oversized golf buggies. City, on the other hand, was created by "Gotcha," and it takes place within a cityscape that is illuminated with neon lights.

You can take a quick look at both levels below:

