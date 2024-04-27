Two new Evil Dead films are now in development

HQ

Following the smash hit that was last year's Evil Dead Rise, it has been confirmed that two new films in the franchise are currently in development.

The first of these films will be directed by Sébastien Vaniček (Infested) and the second will be written and directed by Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma Country).

Deadline notes that the latter of these films is: "described as an original story that Galluppi developed and brought to Raimi and team. No word on a plot or who will be producing, as it's early days here."

Similarly, plot details are slim on Sébastien Vaniček's Evil Dead film, but knowing that we have two on the way is certainly exciting news indeed.