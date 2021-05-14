Two new colours for the DualSense wireless controller are announced

You're watching Advertisements

Do you still remember a few days ago we reported about the possible new colour for PS5's DualSense wireless controller? It turns out Sony didn't just prepare one, but two new colors.

Via PlayStation Blog, the Japanese company revealed "Midnight Black" and "Cosmic Red". These two variants will be available at participating retailers globally in June.

"Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process. We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of 'galaxy' as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs", said Leo Cardoso from the design team.

"Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black. A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colors, so all three colors complement each other nicely. The controller's button colors and detailing has been tailored to complement the new colors as well.

We hope these new additions will bring further joy and excitement to our fans' gaming experience", added Satoshi Aoyagi from the same team.

Do you prefer Midnight Black or Cosmic Red more?