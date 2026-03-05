Two new Amiibo announced for Kirby Air Riders

HQ

For those of you who collect Amiibo, we have some exciting news today, as two new figures based on Kirby Air Riders has been announced via the Nintendo Today app. There is already an Amiibo from this game (Meta Knight & Shadow Star), but now Kirby & Dragoon and Noir Dedede & Hydra are also being added.

Unfortunately, we don't have a release date or price yet. It's also been previously announced that King Dedede & Tank Star is on the way, and its launch date has now been set for July 2. Kirby Air Riders Amiibos cost a lot more than regular ones, and we suspect this will also be the case for the new additions, but you have to admit they're really cool, right?

Also, yesterday, we reported that the soundtrack from the game has need added to Nintendo Music, something you can read more about here.