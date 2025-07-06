Two Netflix Originals will not be returning for second seasons

HQ

Netflix has decided not to greenlight a return for two of its recent Original productions. Both The Residence and Pulse will not return for a follow-up season, despite both only recently debuting on the streaming service.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the decision is said to have been a cost-to-benefit reason, which essentially means that the shows did not draw in enough viewers and generate enough buzz to warrant paying for an additional round of episodes.

In terms of how each show performed when it debuted, The Residence brought in almost 23 million viewers during its first four weeks on the platform, while Pulse accounted for similar at 20.2 million views. This is probably a good example as to what levels of performance Netflix is looking for from shows if there's a hope that they get the chance to return for a second outing.

The Residence was a murder-mystery whodunnit that featured a rather stacked cast. The idea for future seasons would have been similar to Knives Out by offering up an anthological-type structure. As for Pulse, this was a medical drama that was looking to capitalise on the popularity and longevity often attributed to the genre.