Two more Mortal Kombat 1 characters have leaked

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 has the chance to bring back plenty of old fan favourites, as it resets the timeline from the latest series of games. Already, we've seen the return of Tanya, Li Mei, and Darrius, but now we can also add Reiko and Motaro to that list.

The centaur and the brutal ninja appear in a currently unreleased cutscene shown off at SDCC2023. It looks like Motaro will be playable, as the cutscene showed a fight against him, while Reiko should at least be available as a Kameo fighter.

The clip also gave us some more story details, including that Shao Kahn is now a general of Mileena's army, who may be tricked into betraying the future empress by Shang Tsung. Check out the leaked video below and let us know what you think of these additions to the roster.