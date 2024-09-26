Two more Lego Sonic the Hedgehog sets have been unveiled

HQ

During the recent Sonic Central showcase, Sega and Lego came together to reveal two new sets based on the famed blue hedgehog. Both sets are designed for younger folk, come at a more reasonable price point, and will debut as we head into the New Year.

The first set is known as Sonic's Campfire Clash, and is a 177-piece £17.99/€19.99 set that sees Sonic protecting a Chaos Emerald from a G.U.N. Beetle and G.U.N. Hunter. This set will feature a Sonic minifigure.

As per the second set, this is known as Super Shadow vs. Biolizard and is a 419-piece set that will cost £39.99/€44.99. While the name is quite self-explanatory for this one, anyone looking for a more complete description can see the set's full synopsis below:

"Super Shadow vs. Biolizard tasks fans with the mighty challenge of defending the Space Colony ARK from Biolizard. With the help of Super Sonic, Super Shadow and the speed sphere launcher, find Biolizard's weak spots, while trying to avoid his stud launchers and powerful jaws and retrieve the Chaos Emerald before it's too late. The only question left to answer is, who's faster, Super Shadow or Super Sonic?"

Both sets will debut on January 1, 2025. Will you be picking up either?