Deadpool 3

Two more Deadpool characters are returning for Deadpool 3

The X-Force is getting back together.

When Deadpool 3 was confirmed as a proper Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, it was only Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman that were confirmed for the flick, as the titular character and Wolverine. But, over the past few weeks, we've seen tons of casting additions for the film, many of which are returning faces.

Now, to add to this news, Deadline has reported that both Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna are returning for the third film, and that they will be reprising their roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio, respectively.

Good news for fans of the X-Force, as the team is mostly back together. All that's left is Zazie Beets' Domino and Josh Brolin's Cable, although the latter might cause a few complications with the MCU timeline with Brolin also being Thanos.

Deadpool 3

