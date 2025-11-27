Two months after retiring, former cyclist Geraint Thomas named director of racing at Ineos Grenadiers

HQ

Geraint Thomas, former professional cyclist who retired only two months ago at the age of 39, has been named director of racing for the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers. The team announced the appointment this morning, highlighting "the team's long-term commitment to building from within".

"This team has been my home since day one, and stepping into this role feels like a natural next step" Thomas said. "I've learnt so much from the people around me - fellow riders and staff - and I now want to continue building on our incredible past success into the future."

Thomas won Tour de France in 2018 as well as many other races in both road racing and velodromes: Tour of the Alps 2017, Paris-Nice 2016, E3 Harelbeke 2015, Tour de Suisse 2022, and three World Championships on track (2007, 2008, and 2012) and two Olympic medals in 2008 and 2012.

He retired last year in Tour of Britain, which ended in his city, Cardiff, and when he was greeted as one of the best Welsh athletes of all-time. "The Grenadiers will continue to race with purpose, humility and a commitment to excellence - and I'm excited to help shape that future", said Geraint.