Two million players jumped on Fall Guys on Steam last week

If there's one game that has been the talk of the town over the last week, it's been Mediatonic's new party game, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. In fact, the title proved extremely popular within 24 hours of its release. After a busy week, publisher Devolver Digital decided to take stock and share a few impressive statistics:
The most impressive number has to do with PC sales because while PlayStation Plus subscribers can currently play the title at no additional cost beyond their sub, more than 2 million players have bought the Steam version in the first week.
You can read our review right here, if you like.
