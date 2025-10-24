Two million players have already pre-registered their interest in Resident Evil: Survival Unit

We're a week away from November arriving and plunging us into the penultimate month of the year. 2025 is getting closer and closer to being complete, and despite this being the case, Capcom and co-developer Joycity Corporation and publisher Aniplex Inc. have yet to reveal the specific date that Resident Evil: Survival Unit will launch on mobile devices.

Still set to launch on an undetermined date in 2025, this game has a seemingly high interest among fans, as it has just been revealed that it has now surpassed two million pre-registered players. This means that the game has smashed its pre-registration event, as it was capped to just one million players.

As for what to expect from this game, the synopsis is outlined as such: "Resident Evil Survival Unit offers a fresh strategic experience tailored for mobile devices. The game blends the accessibility of mobile gaming with the depth of real-time strategy, allowing players worldwide to connect and compete in a new survival-themed adventure set in the Resident Evil universe."

No doubt we'll get a firm update on the launch soon, assuming the game is still coming out in 2025 and won't be delayed until 2026 - the year of Resident Evil Requiem.