Two men have been arrested following latest protests near site of Henry Nowak murder

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The Portswood area of Southampton continues to face unrest and riots following the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak.

The young man was arrested by local authorities despite telling police officers that he had just been stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed that he was the subject of a racist attack. Nowak was handcuffed and left untreated as lay dying in the streets, all while Digwa was carrying the large blade he used on Nowak, claiming he needed the weapon for religious reasons. This was all captured on the bodycam of the officers on the scene, a moment that has since led to unrest and wide-spread riots, including overnight.

As per BBC News, riots broke out on the evening of June 3, with 11 police officers and a police dog being injured, and two men being arrested for their actions, including a 50-year-old from the Gosport area under the grounds of assaulting and beating an emergency worker, and a 44-year-old from Southampton for violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. The two men will be appearing at Southampton Magistrates' Court today.

In terms of the Nowak case, the murder of the young man has incited all kinds of conversations across the UK in regards to how law enforcement conduct their operations. Digwa has since been jailed and sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years, with this sentence issued on June 1.