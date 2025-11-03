Two men charged over potential terrorist attack in Michigan on Halloween weekend

HQ

United States federal prosecutors have charged two men in Michigan in connection with what authorities describe as an ISIS-inspired plot to carry out an attack in the United States, according to court documents made public on Monday.

The suspects, Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, allegedly bought firearms (including AR-15-style rifles) in recent months and discussed an attack online, the FBI affidavit said. Both men face federal charges of attempting or conspiring to transfer firearms and ammunition with the intent to support terrorism, specifically the Islamic State (ISIS).

Authorities say the attack may have been planned for Halloween weekend

According to prosecutors, the pair were part of a five-person group, which included at least one minor, that used encrypted messaging platforms and social media to share ISIS propaganda and encourage violent acts. Only Ali and Mahmoud have been charged so far.

Investigators allege both men practiced shooting at gun ranges in the weeks before the planned assault and had set October 31 (Halloween) as the potential date. No specific targets were identified in the documents.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on Friday in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that authorities had foiled a potential attack planned for Halloween weekend, a day before the two men were formally charged.