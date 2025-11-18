Two men believed to be working with Russia identified as suspects in Polish rail sabotage attacks

HQ

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that authorities have identified two people behind last week's railway explosion on the Warsaw-Lublin line, a route that connects the capital to the Ukrainian border. According to Tusk, both suspects are Ukrainian nationals who collaborated with Russian intelligence and later fled to Belarus.

The blast is part of a broader pattern of arson, cyberattacks and attempted sabotage reported across Poland and other European countries since the start of the war in Ukraine. Warsaw has repeatedly warned it has become a prime target due to its role as a major hub for aid to Kyiv, while Moscow continues to deny any involvement.

Tusk told lawmakers that investigators are certain the attack was deliberate and intended to trigger a railway catastrophe. Earlier, a spokesperson for Poland's special services minister said "everything indicates" Russian intelligence was behind the "terrorist attack" on Deblin-Warsaw.