Two leading executives depart Build a Rocket Boy days before MindsEye's arrival

HQ

There have been a host of allegations and claims thrown around as of late as we near the launch of Build a Rocket Boy's MindsEye. The action game debuts on PC and consoles on June 10, and with that almost here as of late we've seen a studio co-CEO state that a negative reaction surrounding the game was a product of a paid "concerted effort" against the studio, all while the company has also been rated anonymously by its own employees on GlassDoor as quite a poor place to work.

It's unclear what the situation is at the developer and how this will translate to the actual game, as we won't know for a fact until launch day next week. What we do know is that two executives at the developer have departed days before MindsEye's launch.

As noticed by Eurogamer, both chief legal officer Riley Graebner and chief financial officer Paul Bland have departed the studio. In a LinkedIn post, Graebner notes that he ends his tenure at the studio "proud of what we've accomplished".

While this may sound warning claxons for some, it should be said that these two individuals are likely less involved in the day-to-day development work on MindsEye, due to their positions in the financial and legal side of the developer. Either way, we'll know whether the so-called "negative" reaction to MindsEye is warranted in a few days.