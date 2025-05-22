English
Two Israeli embassy staffers killed outside Washington DC museum

Suspect in custody after fatal shooting near Jewish heritage event.

The latest news on the United States. We now know that two locally employed Israeli embassy workers were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, after attending a diplomatic event.

The victims, a couple reportedly planning their engagement, were targeted by a lone gunman who allegedly shouted pro-Palestinian slogans. Authorities identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez, who was quickly apprehended and has no prior criminal record.

