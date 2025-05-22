Two Israeli embassy staffers killed outside Washington DC museum

HQ

The latest news on the United States . We now know that two locally employed Israeli embassy workers were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, after attending a diplomatic event.



The victims, a couple reportedly planning their engagement, were targeted by a lone gunman who allegedly shouted pro-Palestinian slogans. Authorities identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez, who was quickly apprehended and has no prior criminal record.