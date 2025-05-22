Two Israeli embassy staffers killed outside Washington DC museum

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States. We now know that two locally employed Israeli embassy workers were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, after attending a diplomatic event.
The victims, a couple reportedly planning their engagement, were targeted by a lone gunman who allegedly shouted pro-Palestinian slogans. Authorities identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez, who was quickly apprehended and has no prior criminal record.