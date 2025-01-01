Two hobbits cook up a new adventure in Billy and Dom: Eat the World

HQ

Two beloved faces from The Lord of the Rings are back together, but this time their adventure is far from Middle-earth. Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, known for their roles as Merry and Pippin, are setting out to conquer the culinary world in their upcoming reality series, Billy and Dom: Eat the World. According to Digital Spy, the pair will explore diverse destinations, savoring unique foods while weaving in their signature humor and camaraderie.

In true hobbit fashion, the show promises a hearty mix of exploration and good eats. Monaghan and Boyd will journey to eight global locations, from bustling cities like London to remote spots like the Outer Hebrides. Along the way, fans can expect surprises, including a reunion with Sir Ian McKellen—Gandalf himself—in his London pub. The duo's escapades, captured with a playful spirit, are sure to delight longtime admirers of their work.

As filming wraps and anticipation builds, the first season promises a feast for both the eyes and the palate. Will Billy and Dom: Eat the World inspire viewers to follow their own paths to adventure, or perhaps just a second breakfast? Keep an eye out for its 2025 premiere to find out!

