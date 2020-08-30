Two Halo veterans join the Halo Infinite team

You're watching Advertisements

As you know, Microsoft and 343 Industries recently decided to delay Halo Infinite to an undecided date next year after the much-criticised showing last month. Rumours claim that it might turn out to be a longer than expected delay that might slip into 2022, which 343 Industries representatives have denied.

However, it does seem likely that release might be further away than most expected after all, and a sign of this is that Microsoft and 343 Industries has hired two Halo veterans that will supervise and guide the game through the last phases of its development. First and foremost there's Joseph Staten (Bungie's writer for Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo: Reach and the creative director for Halo 3: ODST - also the author of a couple of Halo books).

His new role is as a campaign lead where he is supposed to be "supporting the campaign team's existing, talented, creative leaders and ensuring they have everything they need to create an awesome Halo game".

The second person is Pierre Hintze, who already works for the studio on Halo: The Master Chief Collection. He is now leaving this project to join the Infinite team to work on the multiplayer part of Infinite, which recently was confirmed to be free-to-play and separate from the rest of the game. On Halo Waypoint, we can read the following about him:

Pierre Hintze, the Head of our Publishing Team (MCC), will be joining the Halo Infinite team as a project lead for our Free-To-Play experience. He and his team have demonstrated an amazing ability to deliver new content, an excellent flighting program, and substantive updates across MCC over the past year. We look forward to having his expertise directly on the Halo Infinite team as we look to deliver a quality Free-To-Play multiplayer experience for everyone.

So at least we know the game is now in good hands. Sounds great, doesn't it?

Thanks, Gamasutra.