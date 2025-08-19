Two German cup games investigated for racist abuse against player

HQ

Racism stains football again, this time during the first round of the DFB Pokal, the German Cup, that took place over the weekend (with two more games, including Bayern Munich's debut in the cup, taking place next week). Two matches were temporarily halted: Lokomotive Leipzig vs. Schalke 04 and Eintracht Stahnsdorf vs. Kaiserslautern on Sunday for incidents were spectators insulted players.

In the Schalke's match, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, German-born that represents Ghana's national tea, who scored the only goal of the match in the added time, was insulted by fans. "I don't want to repeat the words that were used, but it's disappointing. I'm not the type to go home and cry, but still it's disappointing that it happens on the field these days," he told Sky TV, via DW.

As a result, the German Football Association (DFB) launched an investigation into the incidents of alleged racist abuse. "The supervisory committee is investigating the incidents and initiating investigations against the respective clubs" a spokesman for the DFB said. The incidents reached FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who said that he expects DFB to investigate and find out what happened. "We are determined to ensure that players are respected and protected and that competition organizers and law enforcement agencies take appropriate measures".

