Two female skaters confirmed for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

It has been known for some time that there would be new material in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, not least in the form of skaters, and now two of them have been presented via Threads. The first of them is Filipino Margielyn Didal who has won several of the biggest competitions, and she is considered a really big name in the sport.

The second newcomer is 15-year-old sensation Chloe Covell, who competed for Australia at just 14 years old at last year's Olympics. The year before, she had become the youngest ever X Games gold medalist at just 13 years old.

Recently we were able to report that the previously removed Bam Margera (who was in the original games, but was likely removed due to his own issues with both drugs and the law) is confirmed to be returning to the game after Tony Hawk himself took action.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox One (and is of course included with Game Pass). What do you think of the new additions starring Margielyn Didal and Chloe Covell?



