Two fans watched Champions League final for free by hiding inside a toilet cabinet for 27 hours

How much would you pay to watch Champions League final live on a stadium? Fans that went to Allianz Arena in Munich to watch PSG destroy Inter may have paid hundreds of euros, as prices ranged between €180 to €950. However, a pair of Belgian fans apparently did manage to watch it without paying anything... by hiding inside a toilet.

This is not the first time this play is used, and will certainly not be the last, but UEFA might consider increasing security measures after a video on TikTok got viral showing exactly how the did it: they entered the stadiums with working vests, even without a badge, and then went hiding inside a toilet cabinet, using a homemade sign saying "out of order".

The hardest part was to wait for 24 hours, barely without any sleep, as the cabinet was too small for two people and lights were on all the time. They played some games on their phones to kill time, but tried to remain silence, the two fans, Neal Remmerie and Senne Haverbeke, told VRT News (via BBC Sport).

Once the fans were actually entering the stadium, they left the toilet cabinet and " looked carefully at which security guard was paying the least attention", with food in their hands, to find a seat. "PSG won 5-0 and we were also in the supporters' section of the winning team. It was the most beautiful football match we have ever seen", they said.