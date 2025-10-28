Two Europeans named best players of the first week of NBA

HQ

NBA has concluded its first week and two European players were the two first players of the week. In the West, unsurprisingly, Victor Wembanyama was named best player of week 1, for his record-breaking peformance in San Antonio Spurs, helping his club remain unbeaten, 4-0, averaging 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and more surprisingly, 6 blocks per game.

Wembanyama, nicknamed "Alien" for his athletic but slender figure, has helped to popularize NBA in France, with many French people supporting the Spurs.

In the East Conference, the Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named player of the week with Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 36.0 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists per game, in a 2-1 ratio in the East.

Antetokounmpo is the star of the team, having played there since 2013 (he Giannis only played in the Greek league for two years), becoming NBA champion in 2021.

Will you be following NBA now that some games are being broadcast in Amazon Prime Video?